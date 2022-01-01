Mobile Pantry Distribution
A Mobile Pantry is a method of direct client distribution in partnership with an organization that acts as a host site. The Mobile Pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup. The Mobile Pantry is open to those who can show an ID or other proof of residency in the county/zip code designated for distribution.
Click the day of the week below to see locations. The Mobile Pantry schedule is updated daily with new information for the upcoming distributions on each day of the week. There are last-minute cancellations and additions. Make sure to check the schedule daily for the most up-to-date locations and times.
MOBILE PANTRY SCHEDULE
HORARIO DE DESPENSA MÓVIL
Los clientes deben traer una forma de identificación que indique que son residentes del estado en donde se hará la distribución (licencia de conducir, o una factura de servicios públicos o otra factura con dirección de domicilio).
June 8
Memphis - Idlewild Presbyterian, 1750 Union Ave. 38104 - 8:00 am
Quitman Co. - Men United, 814 Darby Dr., Lambert, MS 38614 - 12:00 pm
Memphis - Redeemer Baptist, 5340 Quince 38119 - 9:00 am to 12:00 am
Memphis - Houston Levee Community Center, 1801 North Houston Levee 38013 - 9:00 am-11:00 am
June 9
Monroe Co - Mississippi Minority Farmers, 30003 Shepard Dr. W. Okolona, MS 38860 - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Memphis - World Redeemers, 709 Keel Ave 38107 - 10:00am- 1:00pm
June 10
Lafayette Co - New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 87 CR 321 Pea Ridge Rd, Oxford, MS 38655 - 10:00 am
Panola Co - Springboard To Opportunities, 133 Patton Lane, Batesville, MS 38606 - 10:00 am
Coahoma Co - Boss Lady Crisis, 1150 Wildcat Dr, Clarksdale, MS 38614 - 11:00 am
June 11
Memphis - Lindenwood, 2400 Union Ave. 38112 - 9:00 am
Memphis - Memphis Dawah, 837 Craft Rd. 38116 - 8:00 am to 10:00 am
Memphis - St. Vincent DePaul-Resurrection, 5475 Newberry Ave. 38115 - 9:00 am
Tishomingo Co. - Belmont, 559 Green St., Belmont, MS 38827 - 9:00 am to 11:00 am
Alcorn Co. - Church of the Crossroads, 2037 Highway 72 E. Cornith, MS 38834 - 10:00 am
Memphis - Deliverance Temple Mobile, 1377 N. Bellevue Blvd. 38107 - 10:00 am
Memphis - Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118 - 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Memphis - Oak Grove, 7289 Highway 64, 38133 - 8:00 am
June 12
Mid-South Food Bank does not have a mobile pantry distribution scheduled today. Please search for a Partner Agency in your neighborhood by entering your zip code in the search bar on our website, www.midsouthfoodbank.org/find-food.
June 13
Memphis - Rozelle Annesdale, 1032 S. Willett 38114 - 10:00 am
Crittenden Co. - City of Gilmore, 97 Front St. Gilmore, AR 72339 - 11:00 am
June 14
Hardeman Co. - Whiteville, 203 E. Main St. Whiteville, TN 38075 - 10:00 am Pre-Register by calling 731-254-8834 or 731-254-8523
Tunica Co. - Tunica 10 Point, 1165 Abbay Drive, Tunica, MS 38676 - 10:00 am
If a Mobile Pantry distribution is not in your area this week, check the Find Food page to search for a food pantry in your zip code. Be sure to call first to find out their food distribution schedule and what you need to bring.