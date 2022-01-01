Mobile Pantry Distribution

A Mobile Pantry is a method of direct client distribution in partnership with an organization that acts as a host site. The Mobile Pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup. The Mobile Pantry is open to those who can show an ID or other proof of residency in the county/zip code designated for distribution.

Click the day of the week below to see locations. The Mobile Pantry schedule is updated daily with new information for the upcoming distributions on each day of the week. There are last-minute cancellations and additions. Make sure to check the schedule daily for the most up-to-date locations and times.

MOBILE PANTRY SCHEDULE

HORARIO DE DESPENSA MÓVIL

Los clientes deben traer una forma de identificación que indique que son residentes del estado en donde se hará la distribución (licencia de conducir, o una factura de servicios públicos o otra factura con dirección de domicilio).